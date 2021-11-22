Metro (ETR:B4B3) Shares Up 0.9%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €11.50 ($13.07) and last traded at €11.50 ($13.07). 345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.40 ($12.95).

Several brokerages have recently commented on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €9.50 ($10.80) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price objective on Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.12 ($11.50).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

