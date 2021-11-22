Metronome Tops One Day Volume of $155,992.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Metronome has a market capitalization of $66.78 million and $155,992.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $5.38 or 0.00009613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00070012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00092749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.13 or 0.07196911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,978.62 or 1.00064685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,588,934 coins and its circulating supply is 12,416,740 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

