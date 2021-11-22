Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,594 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

MSFT opened at $343.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $345.10. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.04 and its 200 day moving average is $287.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

