MiL.k Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $107.31 million and approximately $85.71 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MiL.k alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00074047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00091079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.12 or 0.07261196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,080.67 or 0.99750139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.