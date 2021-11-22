Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 117,563 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Epizyme worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 144,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.