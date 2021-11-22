Millennium Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,226 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Flowers Foods worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 652,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 529.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 153,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 128,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FLO. Truist upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

FLO opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.