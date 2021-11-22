Millennium Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,398 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Middleby worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after buying an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after buying an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Middleby by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,639,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Middleby by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,817,000 after buying an additional 112,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Middleby by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,957,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $187.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average is $177.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.68. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $196.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

