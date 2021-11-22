Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 113.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Surmodics worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Surmodics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 407,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after buying an additional 55,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,777,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,430,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $668.91 million, a P/E ratio of 160.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,292 shares of company stock valued at $748,477. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

