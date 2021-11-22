Mina Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Billion (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00007842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $68.40 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.80 or 0.07197771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,374.56 or 0.99751913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 300,714,106 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

