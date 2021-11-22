Minter Network (BIP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,122.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $17.94 million and approximately $25,122.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,063,662,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,858,452,433 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

