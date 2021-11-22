MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $84.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,026.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.40 or 0.07334098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.15 or 0.00370266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.71 or 0.00986745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00086023 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.63 or 0.00407937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00271002 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

