Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $51,566.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $23.63 million and approximately $51,566.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $409.66 or 0.00720621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.19 or 0.07275775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.49 or 1.00006415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 57,675 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

