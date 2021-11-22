Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $792.87 million, a PE ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 0.30. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

