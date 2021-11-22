Mithril Hits Market Cap of $82.34 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $82.34 million and $110.53 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.00227423 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001008 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

