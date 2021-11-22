Mizuho Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $194.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $222.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $206.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Gifford Fong Associates grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
