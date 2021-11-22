Mizuho Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $194.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $222.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $206.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Gifford Fong Associates grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

