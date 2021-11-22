Mizuho Trims DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price to $124.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.
NYSE:DTE opened at $111.18 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 26.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
