Mizuho Trims DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price to $124.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:DTE opened at $111.18 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 26.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

