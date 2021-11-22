MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of MKS Instruments worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.20.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $163.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.19 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.50.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.