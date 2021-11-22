Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,108,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,725,000 after buying an additional 522,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,676,000 after buying an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,986,000 after purchasing an additional 210,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

MBT opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

