Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.58 Million

Brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report $49.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.73 million and the lowest is $49.50 million. Model N posted sales of $42.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $212.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $30.03 on Monday. Model N has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 499.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

