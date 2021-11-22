MonaCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.11 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $97.01 million and $2.11 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

