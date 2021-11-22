monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 7.7%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $342.00 and last traded at $342.71. Approximately 7,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 256,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.76.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $121,245,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

