MonetaryUnit Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.76 million and $54,610.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001311 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.66 or 0.00282176 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 238,949,076 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

