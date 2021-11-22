MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 45,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,652,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $532.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.54.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W. Alexander Holmes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 125,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 71.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

