MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ML opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

