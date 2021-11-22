MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ML. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Shares of ML opened at $5.05 on Monday. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,260,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,770,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.