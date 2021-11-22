MONK (MONK) Price Tops $0.0317 on Major Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. MONK has a market capitalization of $411,585.55 and approximately $1,959.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012820 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000172 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000868 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

