Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,071 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.35% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $77,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $8.60 on Monday, reaching $579.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,222. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.55 and a twelve month high of $576.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 128.22, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.31, for a total value of $1,110,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,292 shares of company stock valued at $27,795,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.