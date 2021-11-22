Moonriver (MOVR) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $384.48 or 0.00674300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $912.44 million and approximately $41.09 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00073663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00091302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.02 or 0.07294056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.77 or 1.00367358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,163,553 coins and its circulating supply is 2,373,182 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

