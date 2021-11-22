MoonSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $182,304.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $182,304.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.61 or 0.00370145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,190,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,170,522 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

