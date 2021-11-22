Morgan Stanley Acquires 10,577 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after acquiring an additional 130,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $67.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

