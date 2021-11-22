Morgan Stanley Acquires 60,646 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,644.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,146 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 996,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:OMFL opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42.

