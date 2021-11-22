Morgan Stanley Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $90.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of BMRN opened at $91.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 108,567 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

