Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of CommScope worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CommScope by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CommScope by 6.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

