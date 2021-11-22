Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Gentherm worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

