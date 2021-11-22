Morgan Stanley Buys 38,002 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 217.78% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,819,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 232.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 214.0% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $166.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $166.58.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.