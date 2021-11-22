Morgan Stanley Buys 4,724 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Under Armour worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Amundi bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Under Armour by 172.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 370,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 882,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after acquiring an additional 411,025 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 53.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after acquiring an additional 634,200 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UA opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

