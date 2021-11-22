Morgan Stanley Buys 56,206 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Open Text worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 23.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,564,000 after purchasing an additional 175,390 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $52.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

