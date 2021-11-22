Morgan Stanley Buys 5,970 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.49% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $16,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

