Morgan Stanley Buys 74,107 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $97.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $100.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.62.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

