Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,849 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Churchill Downs worth $16,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHDN stock opened at $237.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $174.53 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.04.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.
CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.
In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
