Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,849 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Churchill Downs worth $16,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $237.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $174.53 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.04.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.