Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of St. Joe worth $16,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in St. Joe during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

JOE opened at $51.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.12. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.