Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 6,727.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 203,451 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of B. Riley Financial worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $907,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,372.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,833,960 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

