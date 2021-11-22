Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.99% of Tenneco worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 12.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:TEN opened at $11.86 on Monday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $973.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

