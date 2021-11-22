Morgan Stanley Has $15.57 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.57.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.