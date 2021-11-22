Morgan Stanley Has $15.66 Million Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,816 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.49% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $15,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 133,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,931,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,936,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.