Morgan Stanley Has $15.68 Million Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Berkeley Lights worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 355,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,328,800. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.04. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

