Morgan Stanley Has $15.69 Million Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $38.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

