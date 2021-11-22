Morgan Stanley Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 353.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,458,000 after purchasing an additional 627,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 854,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,177,000 after purchasing an additional 119,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 76,663 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:ESE opened at $94.04 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

