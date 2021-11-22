Morgan Stanley Has $16.17 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDC opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

