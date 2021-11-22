Morgan Stanley Has $16.36 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 136,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.31%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.